Civil Service Commission Chairperson, Peter Mumba says over 500 civil servants have been reunited with their families following President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to reunite couples in the civil service.

Mr Mumba said the Commission is still in the process of transferring more civil servants with serious issues.

He however said most of the civil servants want to be transferred to peri-urban and urban areas which should not always be the case.

The Chairperson said this when he paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo at his office in Ndola today.

Mr Mumba said the challenge the Commission is facing is that most of the civil servants are requesting for transfers to urban and peri urban areas resulting in overcrowding in work places.

“Some clinics are supposed to have 20 to 30 employees but because of reuniting couples, the clinics have become overcrowded with over 50 workers,” he said.

He stated that civil servants should learn to work in rural areas as they had signed that they were ready to render their service in any part of the country.

Meanwhile, Mr Mumba said they were on the Copperbelt to monitor and evaluate delegated human resource management functions and other related matters in the province.

He added that it was important to monitor and evaluate most functions to ensure the human resource management were handling matters professionally.

And Mr Kasongo said over 545 human resources cases were handled over to the Civil Service Commission for them to be attended to by the Commission.