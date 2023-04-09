Management of Serenje Radio station has expressed deep concern over the attack on three of their journalists on duty at Serenje Police Station. According to a statement released by the radio station, the incident occurred on April 8, 2023, when the journalists were covering a story on the stand-off between the Socialist Party and the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in the run-up to the April 20, 2023 Muchinda Ward by-election in Serenje District, Central Province.

The journalists, Serenje Radio Manager Mr. Male Kapema, Finance Personnel Mr. Enoch Champo, and Reporter Sheila Kalunga, had rushed to the police station following a phone call with Serenje DC Mr. Paul Masuwa. They were attacked by suspected UPND cadres who had reportedly been imported from outside Serenje.

During the attack, Reporter Sheila Kalunga was hit three times on the back for filming the protesters’ actions. The attack only ended after quick intervention from the Zambia Police Service. Serenje Radio Management regrets the incident, especially since President Hakainde Hichilema had assured the public of freedom of the press.

The station is pursuing legal means to ensure justice for the journalists, who are human beings with the responsibility to inform, educate, and entertain the masses. Serenje Radio reiterated its commitment to discharge its mandate accurately and fairly, and condemned any form of violence against journalists.

The incident has sparked outrage from various quarters, with many condemning the attack on the journalists. The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia Chapter has called on the police to swiftly investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book. MISA Zambia has also urged political parties to refrain from acts of violence and intimidation against the media.

The attack on Serenje Radio journalists is a worrying development that threatens media freedom and democracy in Zambia. It is imperative that the government takes decisive action to protect journalists and ensure that they can carry out their duties without fear of reprisal.