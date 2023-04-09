Today’s Scripture

Then I thought, “To this I will appeal: the years when the Most High stretched out his right hand. I will remember the deeds of the LORD; yes, I will remember your miracles of long ago. I will consider all your works and meditate on all your mighty deeds.”

Psalm 77:10–12, NIV

Remember and Expect

Friend, are you facing challenges today that look too big? Do your dreams seem impossible? Instead of going around discouraged and thinking it’s never going to work out, start dwelling on your victories. The key to staying encouraged so you can see God open new doors and turn negative situations around is to never forget what He has done. Every one of us can look back and see the hand of God on our lives. Start remembering how far God has brought you. God has opened doors that should have never opened for you, just as He did for the Israelites. He’s helped you accomplish things you never could have accomplished on your own. He’s brought you out of difficulties that you thought you’d never survive. Rehearse all the times He’s protected you, given you promotions, healed your family members, and put you in the right places with the right people.

Expect breakthroughs. Expect problems to turn around. Expect to rise to new levels. If you raise your level of expectancy, God will take you places you’ve never dreamed.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for all the amazing things You’ve done in my life, for the victories You’ve helped me win, for the restoration, the vindication, and the favor You’ve shown. Help me to remember the doors You’ve opened for me and for the times You’ve protected, promoted, and given me opportunities. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”