The government has appointed members of the Councils for eight (8) Public Universities, Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board and the Higher Education Authority Board.

Minister of Education, Douglas Siakalima announced the names of the appointed members at a press briefing in Ndola today.

Dr. Siakalima said although the law mandates him as Minister to announce the names of the Council members, it does not mean that it is him who personally picks the members.

He further said despite the current process as prescribed by law taking long, it was necessary as it does not give exclusive powers to a single individual who is bound to abuse it.

Dr Siakalima added that to compensate for the long time it takes in appointing members, the ministry will consider initiating the process four months before the expiry of the term for the serving Council.

The appointed Council members are nine (9) for the University of Zambia, seven (7) each for the Copperbelt, Mulungushi, Mukuba and Kwame Nkhumah Universities and Six (6) each for Kapasa Makasa, Palabana and Chalimbana universities.

Twelve other members have been appointed to the Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board while nine (9) have been appointed to the Higher education Authority Board.