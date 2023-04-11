Political parties taking part in the Katilye local government by-election in Lupososhi Constituency of Lupososhi District have pledged to uphold peace.

Speaking in separate interviews, political party members conducting campaigns in the ward, said there is need to promote co-existence and issue-based campaigns.

UPND Campaign team member, Elvis Nkandu said the campaigns have been peaceful and is confident the situation will remain the same until poll day.

Mr Nkandu, who is also Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, added that the ruling party is campaigning on its policies which citizens are already benefitting from.

He has since expressed confidence that the UPND will scoop the seat.

And PF Campaign Manager, Emmanuel Mpankanta called on all parties to maintain peace, especially as the election day draws closer.

Mr Mpankanta who is also PF Lupososhi Member of Parliament, added that electorates should be given an opportunity to freely elect a councilor of their choice.

He said he is optimistic that the former ruling party will retain the seat.

Naomi Nanyangwe, a member of the Socialist Party campaign team, is happy that the campaign atmosphere has remained peaceful in the area.

Ms Nanyangwe also urged law enforcement agencies to uphold professionalism.

She said indications from the campaigns show that the Socialist Party candidate will carry the day.

And Citizens First Party National Mobilization Chairperson, Evans Sumbulelo said its encouraging that all parties have embraced peace and exercised political tolerance.

Mr Sumbulelo further expressed confidence of his party’s victory in the by-elections.

Six candidates are contesting the seat and they include UPND’s Ernest Kasakula, Elvis Chali from Citizens First Party and Nicholas Mule of Zambia Must Prosper.

Others are PF’s Isaac Mwansa, Hendrix Lengwe of the Socialist Party and Leadership Movement’s Flannel Nyimbi.

The Katilye seat fell vacant after the death of the incumbent Councillor Sebastian Kaunda in February this year.