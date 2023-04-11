Huawei will host Zambia’s first ever Telecom Congress aimed at exploring more opportunities to support the country to meet evolving technological demands and accelerate its growth.

The congress themed “Lighting up ICT for Zambia Digital Life” is slated for 13th to 14th April 2023 at Lusaka’s Ciela Resort will bring together ICT industry organizations, government regulators and carriers who will share and exchange view points on various topics affecting the industry.

Speaking in Lusaka, Huawei Managing, Ms. Bette Chen explains that Huawei looks forward to host the first ever telecom Congress in Zambia, adding that it is a replica of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) annually held in Barcelona, in which Huawei will showcase the latest technologies in the industry, including 5G Industry Development, Home Broadband Service Development, IT and Digital Transformation.

As the world stride towards becoming more intelligent, digital infrastructure for people, homes, and industries is facing an unprecedented set of new demands. ICT technologies like 5G, cloud, and AI are evolving faster than ever and fueling innovation. Huawei with its partners would like to explore how to support Zambia meet evolving demand and unleash more opportunities for new growth.

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices and has been operating in Zambia over 18 years. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – Huawei is committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization.

Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure.

Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, Huawei creates lasting value for its customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and empower people and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.