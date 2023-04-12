Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo says Zambia will continue to harness the long-standing bilateral relations with Eswatini.

Speaking when the Eswatini Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Thusile Deadla paid a courtesy call on him today in Lusaka, Mr Kakubo said through various agreements in trade and investment the two countries can grow the economy for the youthful population.

Mr Kakubo noted that the two countries have a youthful population thus trade and investment can help economic growth.

He also thanked the visiting Minister for making a follow up on some of the agreements that President Hakainde Hichilema signed when he visited the Kingdom of Eswatini.

“We appreciate your visit and hope that we will exchange notes on various issues on mutual benefits and issues of security in the two countries and the region,” said Mr Kakubo.

And Eswatini Minister of Foreigner Affairs and International Cooperation, Thusile Deadla said her visit to Zambia is meant to cement the already existing mutual relation between Zambia and the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Ms Deadla said that her visit is also meant to exchange notes on the yet to be signed 16 agreements between the two countries when the King of the Kingdom of Eswatini visits Zambia.

She said the Cabinet of Eswatini will scrutinise the agreements and approve it before they are signed by the two countries during the state visit of King Mswati the third to Zambia.

“This is culminating from the sidelines in Qatar when the two countries participated in the 5th United States Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha, Qatar in March this year,” added Ms Deadla.