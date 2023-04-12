Shepolopolo Zambia have suffered their second straight huge defeat to South Korea in the friendly match played in Yongin.

Zambia on Tuesday succumbed to a 5-0 loss to Korea in their last of the two warm up matches against the Asian side ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup coming up in the summer.

Korea thumped Zambia 5-2 in the first friendly match played last Friday.

“I expected us to at least come back with a positive result in today’s game but unfortunately again we conceded those goals,” said Zambia coach Bruce Mwape.

“When it comes to defending we are not doing well. We should allow goals like that. Defending should start from the time you lose the ball,” Mwape said.

Zambia is getting ready for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand in July.

Shepolopolo will face Japan, Spain and Costa Rica in Group C of the World Cup.