Zambia’s New Dawn government has announced its plans to revive stalled solar milling plants owned by cooperatives, according to Minister of Small Medium Enterprise Elias Mubanga. During his tour of solar milling plants, the Minister found that many were not operational due to a lack of resources and capacity. Mubanga assured cooperatives that a lasting solution aimed at boosting the production of mealie meal, a Zambian staple food, will soon be rolled out. The Ministry is already in talks with a Technical Company that has expressed interest in offering technical assistance to enable the cooperatives to operationalize the machinery to full capacity.

Additionally, the Ministry will soon roll out a program aimed at supporting cooperatives that benefitted from the solar milling plants in order to boost their maize production and mealie meal production capacity. The solar milling plants were established to enable cooperatives to engage in more sustainable business ventures that enable them to contribute effectively to the economy. However, during the Minister’s visit, cooperatives highlighted some challenges, including a lack of spare parts, maintenance capacity, resource capacity, and batteries to operate the machinery under varied weather conditions.

The government has acknowledged the current food deficit in the country and has since stopped any export of maize and mealie meal. Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma announced at a joint media briefing in Lusaka that the defence and security wings have been directed to intensify patrols on the Copperbelt and Northern circuit where smuggling of mealie meal is rampant. Anti-smuggling teams have been formed in all affected districts, and the Zambia National Service and Zambia Correctional Service have been directed to deliver more mealie meal to the Copperbelt, Northern circuit, and other needy areas to stabilize prices.

Meanwhile, Lufuma clarified that the intended import of mealie meal from South Africa will not service the local market but will be exported directly to the Democratic Republic of Congo under security escort. Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu also revealed during the briefing that he has received reports that farmers near border areas have sold their unharvested maize fields to foreigners. The government’s efforts to revive stalled solar milling plants and stabilize the mealie meal prices demonstrate its commitment to addressing the country’s food deficit and supporting local cooperatives.