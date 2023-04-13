The Law Association of Zambia has commended government for its commitment to undertake legal Reforms in the country.

LAZ president Langisani Banda says steps taken by government to undertake constitution reforms were welcome as this will strengthen the country’s governance base.

Mr Zulu pointed out that a well laid out legal system that is supported by a strong, good constitution can enhance development of any country.

Mr Zulu told ZANIS today in an interview in Livingstone that it was pleasing that the association which is celebrating its golden jubilee this year has contributed to the wellbeing of the country’s legal processes.

“We are happy that since the association was formed lawyers have helped in a number of areas when it comes to people accessing legal services,” he said.

Mr Zulu who was speaking ahead of the Annual General meeting slated for 13 to 14 April to be held at Avani hotel in Livingstone expressed happiness that President Hakainde Hichilema will grace the meeting as guest of honour.

He said the preparation for the AGM was on course and that close to 1,000 participants are expected to be in attendance among them legal practitioners and other stakeholders.

“All is set for the AGM as lawyers and others across the country are already in Livingstone,” the lawyer stated.

Mr Zulu however appealed to government to continue addressing pertinent issues in the constitution so as to clear misunderstandings.

He stated the association will continue to engage government on progressive ideas.

The law Association of Zambia is from tomorrow April 13 to 14th hold its annual general meeting whose theme is “LAZ at 50” and will be graced by President Hichilema.