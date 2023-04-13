Chief Mpande of Senga Hill District has condemned the brutal attack of two police officers by the community of Kapunda village.

Chief Mpande said the officers were attacked after they went to arrest suspects behind the demolition of the house belonging to a resident they suspected of practicing witchcraft.

The traditional leader noted that the incident has left officers with serious injuries and are admitted in hospital where they are receiving treatment.

He said the mob also got away with the uniform of the officers and a firearm.

Chief Mpande who confirmed the development to ZANIS in Senga Hill has described the incident which happened in his Chiefdom as barbaric.

The Traditional leader has since vowed to work with law enforcement wings to bring to book all the people behind the barbaric attack on the officers.

“I will not tolerate any criminality and anarchy in my Chiefdom because I am also a law abiding citizen,” Chief Mpande narrated.

Chief Mpande warned that the law will not discriminate on perpetrators to deter would-be offenders and further called on people with information to work with the police to ensure all perpetrators are brought to book.

And Kapunda Primary School Head Teacher Pius Chishale recalled that on that fateful day around 02:00 Hours his son woke him up after hearing someone crying for help outside the house.

Mr Chishale narrated that after opening the door they found the officer with deep cuts who explained that he was attacked by a mob while another Police Officer was also found in an unconscious state with deep cuts in the morning by passersby.

Efforts to get a comment from Police failed by press time.