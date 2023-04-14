HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says the country has continued to grapple with child morbidity and mortality. Ms Masebo has however noted that government has been implementing various programs aimed at mitigating the situation.

Meanwhile, Ms Masebo has also disclosed that Non-Communicable Diseases-NCDs have significantly contributed to the health burden in the country.

She said NCDs account for approximately twenty-seven per cent of all causes of death.

“Common NCDs recorded include hypertension, diabetes, cancers, mental illnesses and trauma, mostly due to road traffic accidents,” she revealed.

Ms Masebo notes that to mitigate the effect of NCDs, government has come up with policies to guide interventions for NCDs, enhanced community education and awareness.

“The Health in All Policy-HiAP and the National Alcohol Policy have been developed and being implemented.

Government has continued to conduct routine assessment of the prevalence and incidence of NCDs to better inform planning and programming of interventions,” she made the remarks in a speech read for her by Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration George Sinyangwe, during the World Health Day Commemoration held in Lusaka.

And World Health Organization-WHO Country Representative Nathan Bakyaita has commended Zambia for strides made in the fight against maternal and child mortality.

Dr Bakyaita has also observed that Zambia has seen a reduction in malaria mortality and morbidity owing to various interventions that government has put in place.

This year’s commemoration was held under the theme “Promoting Health and Well-being for All Through Quality Health Services.”