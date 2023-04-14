Get ready to witness the ultimate musical collaboration between two dynamic artists! Cleo Ice Queen has finally dropped the much-awaited visuals for her latest single “Blessings Come My Way”, featuring the young superstar Natasha Chansa. The music video, directed by the genius Longwe ‘Director Lo’ Nyirenda and creatively directed by Tio Nason, is a visual spectacle that perfectly captures the essence of the song. And let’s not forget the mastermind behind the captivating beats – Shinko Beats.

The Queen and The Princess have joined forces, and their on-screen chemistry is nothing short of magical. Their stunning performance is a testament to their undeniable talent and sheer determination. The song’s powerful message of hope and positivity is just what we all need to hear right now. It’s a gentle reminder that no matter what challenges we face, blessings will come our way.

If you’re a fan of Cleo Ice Queen and Natasha Chansa, you simply cannot afford to miss this captivating music video. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the breathtaking visuals of “Blessings Come My Way” off the Leaders of the New School EP.