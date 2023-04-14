390 people died out of 7,639 Road Traffic Accidents that were recorded in the first quarter of 2023.

According to Zambia Police statistics, 360 were fatal, resulting in the deaths of 390 people with Lusaka province having the highest number of accidents with 4,186 representing 54.8% of the total accidents countrywide.

In a statement availed to Zambia News and Information Service (ZANIS), Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi says other provinces with significant numbers of accidents were Copperbelt with 1,159, Central with 641, Southern with 429, North-Western with 278, Eastern with 269, Luapula with 215, Western with 178, and Northern and Muchinga with 142.

Mr Chilabi stated that 744 were serious injury accidents, in which 1,119 people were seriously injured, and 1,458 were slight injury accidents, resulting in minor injuries to 2,043 people.

He noted that the statistics show an increase in Road traffic accidents with a decrease in fatal accidents.

“Comparing these figures with the first quarter of 2022, there is an increase in road traffic accidents by 384, but a decrease in fatal accidents and persons killed by 76 and 178, respectively,” he added.

He attributed most of the accidents to misjudging clearance, excessive speed, failing to keep to the nearside and cutting in.

“It is imperative that drivers exercise caution while on the road, obey traffic laws and regulations, and avoid behaviours that may lead to accidents”, Mr. Chilabi said.

He stated that road safety is a shared responsibility and that all road users have a role to play in ensuring that accidents are reduced to save lives.