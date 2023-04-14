Shepolopolo Zambia have clinched an international friendly against Germany set for 7th July 2023 in Fürth.

The Zambia Women’s Team is getting ready for the FIFA World Cup coming up in the summer.

FAZ Acting General Secretary Iva Lengwe says the friendly was in line with the high bar set for international friendly matches by Football House to prepare the team for the World Cup.

“We are extremely delighted to announce a historic friendly match between the Zambia Women National Team and Germany in Furth as part intensified preparations for the FIFA World Cup,” Lengwe said.

“The two-time women world champions and eight-time European championship holders will no doubt provide a good test for our team. We are conscious that for the Copper Queens to be among the best on the planet, they must be ready to stand toe-to-toe with big teams on the planet.”

Coach Bruce Mwape’s women have so far played with Colombia, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Uzbekistan, and South Korea as part of preparations for the World Cup.

Zambia will tackle Japan, Spain and Costa Rica in Group C of the World Cup.