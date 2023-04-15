UPND National Trustee Grace Chivube has warned that if the opposition political parties continue abusing their freedoms and disparaging President Hakainde Hichilema, the party will have no option but to react.

Ms Chivube said the New Dawn administration has given citizens and politicians freedom to express themselves but that politicians like Zambia Must Prosper President Kelvin Bwalya have gone overboard.

She said UPND will react if the opposition continue abusing their freedoms and that they will regret their actions such that they will even hate politics.

“If the ruling party has no vision as alleged by Zambia Must Prosper President Kelvin Bwalya, he would not even have the freedoms he is having to insult President Hakainde Hichilema,” she said.

She said that during the former PF regime, there was no freedom whatsoever and that Mr Bwalya could not even have the freedoms he is enjoying today.

Ms Chivube said KBF must be happy that he even has an opportunity to learn politics from President Hichilema.

She was reacting to KBF who has called UPND a failed project without a vision.

Ms Chivube said if the Head of State has no vision, how is it possible that for the first time since independence that over 30,000 teachers and 10,000 health workers have been employed with one year.

She also said that within the same one-year Constituency Development Fund (CDF) increased from K1.6 million to over K25 million.

She also said that if UPND and President Hichilema had no vision, why did he leave his party to come and join the UPND in opposition.

“For me this shows that Mr Bwalya himself has no vision for the country and no one should depend on him,” she said.

And Ms Chivube has called on Mr Bwalya to gang up with PF leadership and for a cooperative and apply for any form of empowerment to prove that they are wrong on insinuations that no cooperative has been funded.

She said so far 12,601 cooperatives have been funded countrywide and that if Mr Bwalya forms a cooperative it will also be funded.