In a statement issued today, Dr Fred M’membe has accused President Hichilema of prejudicing his case before the court. He expressed his concern about the President’s comments and insinuations regarding his possession of a firearm, saying that they could prejudice his case.

“The excitement of Mr Hakainde Hichilema over my carrying a firearm is very worrying. He is passing judgment on a matter I am being prosecuted over by law enforcement agencies under his control and command. In more fair and just societies his comments and insinuations would constitute a very serious breach, prejudicing my case,” said Dr M’membe.

He further explained that carrying a licensed firearm is legal in Zambia and that he has been properly and adequately trained in the use of firearms. He also mentioned that his life’s path has required him to carry a firearm, which is different from President Hichilema’s path.

“It’s lawful for any Zambian to own and carry a licensed firearm and use it within legally permissible conditions and circumstances. I have carried a firearm for most of my life. The life I have lived required me to carry a firearm, and I have been properly and adequately trained in the use of firearms. The life Mr Hichilema has lived is very different from mine. His path in life is very different from mine. Each path in life is different,” added Dr M’membe.

Dr M’membe also called for a fair and unprejudiced trial, urging President Hichilema to keep his excitement and desires to himself. He believes that the President’s comments and insinuations show that he is excited about the case and would like to see him fixed.

“The exercise of power must be a constant practice of self-limitation and modesty. It’s not fair and just for Mr Hichilema to prejudice my case. From his comments and insinuations, it’s very clear that he is very excited about this case and he would like to see me fixed. And he seems to have serious problems concealing his excitement. But for now, let him keep his excitement and desires to himself and allow me a fair and unprejudiced trial,” said Dr M’membe.

Many are concerned about the possibility of the case being prejudiced, given the President’s comments and insinuations and it is clear that Dr M’membe is calling for a fair and just trial, and he believes that President Hichilema’s comments and insinuations could prejudice his case.