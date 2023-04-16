Zambia’s leader of opposition in parliament, Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile, has voiced his concerns about the country’s government importing genetically modified organisms (GMOs) from South Africa, which would be in violation of the Zambia Biosafety Act of 2007. The act prohibits the importation of GMO products into the country, except under certain conditions that include public consultations.

In an statement released to the media, Mundubile reminded the government of its duty to adhere to the law and ensure that its actions are not illegal. He also expressed concern over conflicting statements from government officials regarding the importation of mealie meal into the country.

“What should be clear to the Zambian people is that the UPND Administration is about to commit an illegality of importing Genetically Modified Organisms – GMOs into Zambia, against the law,” Mundubile said.

“The starting point should have been the UPND Administration referring to the law. We have a law, the Biosafety Act 2007, which provides for the approval process of importing GMO products into the country.”

He called on the government to follow the procedures outlined in the act and ensure that public consultations take place before any decision is made on the importation of GMO products.

“The same Act provides for a public hearing. Zambians must be given an opportunity to speak to the matter as to whether Zambia should import GMO products or transited through Zambia,” he said.

Mundubile also criticized the UPND Administration for creating a situation that could have long-term effects on the agricultural sector and urged them to act responsibly.

“The UPND Administration must come out clear. They have put us into this problem which will affect our agriculture sector in the long run,” he said.

The opposition leader emphasized the importance of the Biosafety Act of 2007, which was enacted to protect the environment, human and animal health. He noted that the act provides for a Scientific Advisory Committee to provide procedures on allowing or disallowing the importation of GMO products.

“We are totally against the importation of GMO products because they are harmful to the environment, animal and human health,” Mundubile said.

Zambians are now watching closely to see whether the government will abide by the law and public opinion on this contentious issue.