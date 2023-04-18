A senior citizen in Mwinilunga district in North-western Province has asked government to consider halting the ongoing pothole patching works on parts of the Mwinilunga-Solwezi Road.

Benson Mapulanga says the ongoing pothole patching works by the Road Development Agency (RDA) are not sustainable as the road is completely damaged and does not require patching as an interim solution.

Mr Mapulanga said in the current state the only solution is to completely grade out all the damaged parts and construct a gravel road which should be periodically maintained until a permanent road is built.

“What is just required is to remove the whole remaining tar patches and gravel the road, patching the potholes is not a solution,” said Mr Mapulanga.

Mr Mapulanga wondered how often the potholes will be patched up considering that only gravel mixed with some cement is being used to patch the potholes something he said is not strong enough to last for a reasonable time.

He added that patching up the existing numerous potholes is like mending a torn old cloth using a new cloth which only results in the old cloth to even get more torn.

“This is like mending an old cloth with a new piece of cloth, it only gets torn further,” he said.

Mr Mapulanga is of the view that the resources being spent on patching the road can be spent in a more sustainable way on the same road by beginning to mobilise gravel and other materials for reconstruction.

He has however commended government for works being done to mend the deep holes and some cracks which developed on the pillars on the bridge across the Lunga River.