Government says it remains committed to improving the education system in the country.

Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima says the UPND government will continue working towards improving the country’s education sector by increasing the learning space, providing desks and other learning materials.

Speaking this morning when he flagged off the distribution of padded jackets and vests, Mr. Syakalima said that the Ministry working with other stakeholders has a mandate to provide accessible, quality, relevant and inclusive education.

“We can only provide quality education in collaboration with various cooperating partners who include Good Neighbours Zambia,” he said.

The Minister acknowledged the efforts of the organisation in complementing government efforts to improve the learning environment for the learners.

Speaking at the same event, Good Neighbours Zambia Country Director Je Li said that his organisation will continue supporting local communities in terms of education as that defines its core mandate.

Sixteen thousand four hundred and nineteen (16,419) padded jackets and eleven thousand five hundred and fifty two (11,552) vests were donated to Good Neighbours Zambia and Ministry of Education by Good Neighbours Korea and are earmarked for distribution to vulnerable pupils in selected schools across the country.