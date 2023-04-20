Mufulira Wanderers General Secretary Mumba Mwila insists Mighty are on course to securing promotion back to the FAZ Super Division despite dropping from second to third position at the weekend.

With five matches remaining in the National Division One season, Wanderers lost 2-0 to Kafue Eagles in their latest match to lose second position to Mutondo Stars.

Trident leads the Division One table with 56 points, eight points above third placed Mighty after 29 matches played.

Mwila said Wanderers will win their remaining three home matches and get three more points in their two away matches to secure promotion.

“So far we are on course to qualify to the Super Division,” Mwila said.

Top four teams in the National Division One will win promotion to the top league.

“It was unfortunate that last weekend we were pushed to position three but if you look at the point difference we are within the point tally for qualification. So definitely we are going to qualify,” Mwila said.

“We have got five games of which three are at home so we expect nine points without any negotiations and obviously pick up three points in the remaining two away matches as a minimum target,” he said.

Wanderers last season missed out on promotion by three points.

The Shinde outfits last competed in the Super Division during the 2019/2020 season.

NATIONAL DIVISION ONE STANDING ( TOP 8)

Week 29

1. Trident 56 points

2. Mutondo Stars 49

3. Wanderers 48

4. Young Buffaloes 46

5. Kafue Eagles 46

6.Konkola Blades 45

7.Zesco Malaiti 44

8.City of Lusaka 43