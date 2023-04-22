In response to the government’s announcement that it will only purchase 250,000 metric tonnes of maize, Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has called for urgent action on food security. He criticized the government’s approach, stating that “250,000 metric tonnes is a joke” and that the government needs to take food security seriously.

Sinkamba also expressed concern about the poor roll-out of the Fertilizer Input Support Program (FISP), which he believes will negatively impact maize production. He stated that “if the government does not address the issues facing small-scale farmers, we will continue to have low yields and food insecurity.”

The Green Party President also criticized the government’s reliance on the private sector to purchase the remaining 2 million metric tonnes of maize. He argued that the private sector cannot be relied upon to ensure food security for the country. “The private sector is profit-driven and will not prioritize food security,” he stated.

Sinkamba also called for the government to invest in storage facilities and infrastructure to ensure that the country can store enough maize to meet its domestic and industrial needs. “We need to invest in our storage facilities to ensure that we have enough maize to last us through the lean months,” he said.

The Green Party President emphasized the need for a long-term approach to food security in Zambia. He argued that the government needs to invest in research and development to improve agricultural productivity and ensure that farmers have access to the necessary inputs and infrastructure to grow their crops.

“We need to invest in agriculture if we want to ensure food security for the country,” Sinkamba stated. “We need to invest in research and development, provide farmers with the necessary inputs, and improve our storage and infrastructure to ensure that we have enough maize to feed our people.”

Sinkamba called on the government to take food security seriously and to invest in the necessary infrastructure and programs to ensure that the country has enough maize to meet its domestic and industrial needs. “We cannot afford to take food security for granted,” he stated. “We need to act now to ensure that we have enough maize to feed our people and ensure the prosperity of our country.”