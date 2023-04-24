Kabompo District Commissioner Hubert Chinyanga has expressed disappointment with the erratic supply of fuel in the district at the filling station.

Mr Chinyanga said, he together with other consumers are disappointed with the continued inadequate supply of fuel as it disrupts government service delivery and other economic activities.

“Many consumers have complained and are not happy with the situation as interruption occurs almost every month disrupting normal operations in a lot of areas in the district” Mr. Chinyanga said.

The District Commissioner (DC) said this in an interview with Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Kabompo.

“I must say that I am extremely disappointed with the erratic supply of fuel especially diesel in the district by our only filling station as the situation has continued for a long time,” he said.

The District Commissioner stated that he had on several occasions engaged the filling station operators who always promise to improve on the situation but no change has been observed despite them being the only gas station.

He has further appealed to interested business and potential investors to consider setting up a filling station in the district to help improve supply.

He stated that government is ready to support any entity in the private sector adding that the district had vast suitable state and traditional land for the establishment of a filling station.

And speaking in a telephone interview Tribute filling station manager Nelson Phiri said they received inadequate diesel supply from the supplier thus the shortage recorded the past week.

Mr Phiri however stated that the situation will normalise and assured motorists of uninterrupted supply of fuel in the district.

“The fuel situation will soon normalise as we only had received inadequate supply of diesel in our stocks thus the interruption.

Meanwhile, Kabompo District Stakeholder’s Association Chairperson Rodgers Chinyemba has described the situation as unfortunate as inadequate fuel supply negatively affects production and service delivery.

Mr Chinyemba further appealed to government to help invite other suitable investors to set up another filling station which will bring about competition and efficiency.

“The situation is not encouraging as this has been going on for a very long time now, the population of people and vehicles has tremendously increased in the district thus the service should too.

“We are appealing once more for government through our Member of Parliament and defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma to help us source for a good investor who can setup another filling station in the district as the current situation is not healthy,” Mr. Chinyemba said.