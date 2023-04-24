Two pupils from Nsamba Secondary and Primary Schools have drowned after a boat they were in capsized on Mukamba Lagoon in Lunga District due to strong waves.

The pupils have been identified as Patrick Bupe 14, a Grade seven pupil at Nsamba Primary School, and Benson Kaseka, 16 a Grade nine pupil at Nsamba Secondary school.

Nsamba Primary School Head Teacher Humphrey Mwewa told ZANIS in Lunga today that the two are alleged have gone to look for bumble grass for making a garden while still on holiday.

Mr Mwewa disclosed that on the way they battled with a strong wind which hit the boat and capsized.

He explained that nearby communities rushed to the scene and managed to retrieve one body while the other was retrieved in the early hours of today.

The Head Teachers said the boys will be put to rest today.

And Lunga District commissioner Matthews Mwewa is saddened by the loss of the two boys.

He has since urged the public to take precautionary measures when travelling by water.

The incidence comes barely a week after a head Teacher at Kabulu Primary School drowned in the same manner in same lagoon.