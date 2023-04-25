The Ministry of Finance and National Planning has received grants amounting to K 11.6 million from the Japanese government towards the improvement of equipment for research, conservation, exhibition and education at the Livingstone Museum.

Speaking today during a press briefing, Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said the gesture will help in promoting the understanding of National Heritage and conservation through improved equipment necessary for educational programs, exhibitions, Research, documentation and conservation of collections.

Dr Musokotwane added that the project to be implemented by the National Museum board t will be funded through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) over a period of 2 years.

“The targeted equipment to be procured through this grant includes Projectors, Cameras, Laptops and computers microscopes among others. The grant will also be used to cover payment to suppliers and contractors and consultants under the project,” said Dr Musokotwane.

He further commended Japan’s unwavering commitments towards Zambia’s developmental agenda saying Zambia and Japan have continued sharing the warm relationship which has resulted into the collaboration of mutual benefit over the last 50 years.

“Japan has been a very supportive partner to Zambia through implementing projects in key sectors such as education, healthy, infrastructure, environment and water.

These projects have continued playing an important role to Zambia’s development including the government’s Economic Transformation and job creation agenda which has been embarked on for the next five years,” said Dr Musokotwane.

The Minister further added that it is pleasing to note that Japan has most of times been offering the financial support to Zambia under its grant window to improve the country’s basic infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, water supply facilities, roads, Health and medical care, equipment and other requirements.

The other notable infrastructure constructed by Japan is the Chirundu one stop boarder post

AND Japanese Ambassador to Zambia TAKEUCHI Kazuyuki commended the UPND Government for championing democracy and good governance since ascending to power adding that a peaceful development and growth of the country lies in her excellent ethnic delivery symbolized by a slogan “One Zambia, One Nation”.

Mr. Kazuyuki said that Zambia’s New Dawn administration has formulated the 8th National Development Plan and the tourism plan which set one of its keys aims of promoting cultural tourism and improving the quality of museums