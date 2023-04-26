The Ministry of Information and Media Director Spokesperson Thabo Kawana has dismissed calls by the president of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP), Sean Tembo, to disband the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA). In an exclusive interview with the Falcon News in Lusaka, Kawana stated that the government had already done its groundwork before implementing the partial withdrawal of pension.

“Government has released 11 billion Kwacha which is able to take care of 600,000 would-be beneficiaries of the 20% of partial withdrawal of pension,” Kawana stated confidently. He also defended the government’s decision to allow partial pension withdrawals, saying that it was a necessary step to provide much-needed financial support to workers during tough times.

“We are not like Sean Tembo who can have the audacity to participate in an election expecting to win and later come out with zeros. Everything on him is zero,” Kawana added, clearly unhappy with Tembo’s recent comments on the NAPSA.

Kawana also reminded Tembo that the current government is a serious one that knows what it is doing. “The New Dawn is not a ‘chipantepante’ government that does things without planning and calculating,” he said.

Kawana’s comments come after Tembo’s recent appearance on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk Program, where he called for the disbanding of the NAPSA, claiming that the institution has no capacity to provide income security through payment of benefits to contributing workers.

The National Pension Scheme Amendment Bill 2023, which allows for the partial withdrawal of pensions, was recently signed into law by President Hichilema. The new law, which fulfils one of the major campaign promises of the United Party for National Development (UPND), has been met with a lot of excitement by workers.

Kawana reiterated that President Hichilema is delivering on the promises he made prior to the August 12, 2021 General Election. “The president is committed to improving the lives of Zambians and he is taking bold steps to make sure that happens,” he said.

In conclusion, Kawana dismissed Tembo’s claims and assured Zambians that the government is committed to providing financial support to workers through the NAPSA. “The government is doing everything it can to ensure that workers are financially secure, and we will continue to work towards that goal,” he said.