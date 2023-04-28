Today was a day of celebration as the Second Edition of the combined under 18 and under 20 Confederation of African Athletes was officially opened at the Levy Patrick Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola. President Hakainde Hichilema officiated at the event. Young athletes from various parts of Africa had converged in Ndola with the singular goal of achieving sports excellence in track and field, while upholding values of brotherhood and respect towards their opponents.

President Hichilema said it was a moment of great pride to acknowledge that among these young athletes, there would be future world champions who would bring honor and glory to the continent of Africa. The athletes were encouraged to continue utilizing sports as a means of setting high standards, raising expectations, and building character, which would contribute to the growth and development of the African continent in numerous areas.

The UPND government remains committed to supporting all sports on an equal footing. They strongly believed that no sports were inferior and would continue to provide equal support to all sports. President Hichilema thanked the Confederation of African Athletics for choosing Zambia as the host country, and best wishes were extended for their future endeavors.