She didn’t realize tapping him on the shoulder would make him do this…!

Yesterday a passenger in a taxi heading for the airport,leaned over to ask the driver a question and gently tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention.

The driver screamed ,lost control of the cab,nearly hit a bus,drove up over the curb and stopped just inches from a large plate window.

For a few moments everything was silent in the cab.Then, the shaking driver said “Are you okey? I’m so sorry ,but you scared the daylights out of me.”

The badly shaken passenger appologized to the driver and said, “I didn’t realize that a mere tap on the shoulder would startle someone so badly.”

The driver replied,”No, no,I’m the one who is sorry,it’s entirely my fault.Today is my very first day driving a cab.I’ve been driving a hearse for 25 years.”