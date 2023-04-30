Nkana supporters on Saturday almost caused an abandonment of the Kitwe derby against Power Dynamos after a mini-riot ensured in the stands late in the second half at Arthur Davies Stadium.

The disturbance in the stands began after Andy Boyeli put the home side Power a 1-0 lead in the 78th minute against the run of play in a match Nkana dominated from the start of the first half.

A Policeman and assistant referee Nancy Kashitu were injured by projectiles thrown by the Nkana fans from the stands after Boyeli’s goal.

Thereafter a pitch invasion by Power fans ensued supposedly escaping a barrage of objects thrown from outside the stadium by Nkana fans and the players were withdrawn from the pitch as match commissioner Binwell Chibwe and other stakeholders assessed the situation.

Police, Power officials and stadium security then successfully manage to ask the Power fans to return to the stands where some Nkana fans at the same time decided to call it a day and headed home amid the stoppage.

And fortunately for the referees, Kashitu’s injury was not serious and she was back on duty when play finally resumed.

It didn’t take long for Power to seal the victory in the 81st minute when halftime substitute Kilo Mwepu blasted in a shot from the edge of the box from a Joshua Mutale assist.

Power move to 59 points and only one team now can reach that mark with three games to spare,

And that side is Green Buffaloes who have 48 points and must now avoid defeat or a draw on Sunday away at Kansanshi Dynamos or Power will be crowned champions at the end of business on April 30.