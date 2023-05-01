The Mines Minister, Paul Kabuswe, has confirmed that the government is committed to resolving challenges that led to the closure of KCM, and an announcement on the matter will be made soon. Speaking at a public meeting in Chililabombwe District, Mr. Kabuswe said the government is consulting with mine unions and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution that will satisfy employers, employees, unions, and the government.

He acknowledged that the mines are an essential factor for families in Chililabombwe as they provide employment and resources to sustain them. Mr. Kabuswe emphasized that the government would not allow the mine to remain closed, as it would deny the people of Chililabombwe a livelihood.

The closure of KCM was due to a high level of indebtedness and threats of insolvency, lack of investment in developing new ore sources, failure to adopt cost-effective production methods, and a lack of a strategic plan to improve operations. Mr. Kabuswe assured the public that the government is working tirelessly to ensure that the current challenges at KCM are soon over.

During the same meeting, Mr. Kabuswe praised President Hakainde Hichilema for introducing free education, which has provided access to children in rural and peri-urban areas to attain the benefits of education. He said that the constituency is indebted to the President for his leadership in making additional funds available through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to purchase desks and construct more classroom blocks to cater for children who were once on the streets.

President Hakainde Hichilema was also in the district on a working visit, and he accompanied Mr. Kabuswe to the public meeting. The President reiterated his commitment to creating a better Zambia for all by improving the lives of its citizens through various developmental projects.