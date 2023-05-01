President, Hakainde Hichilema, has expressed his gratitude to the people of Muchinda Ward in Serenje Central Constituency of Serenje District in Central Province. This comes after a three-day tour of the Copperbelt and Northern Provinces, where he visited different communities and held meetings with various stakeholders.

During his visit to Muchinda Ward, President Hichilema reiterated his commitment to equity, equality, and inclusiveness. He promised to develop all ten provinces of Zambia equally through various processes, including the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). The President stated that his job is to reunite the people and bring equitable development to all Zambians.

President Hichilema held a meeting with local business leaders where he exchanged ideas on how to help empower them by removing local rigidities that slow down their businesses. He also met with several Traditional Leaders from various Chiefdoms of the Central Province to discuss matters of mutual interest affecting the communities. These included social and infrastructure development, health, education, and farming.

The President has received praise from Misheck Nyambose, the Independent Member of Parliament for Chasefu, who commended the government for allocating over K500m to his constituency for developmental programs. Nyambose said that the fiscal decentralization of the government had turned community development into a reality. He stated that the President’s administration had deliberately chosen to spread development to all parts of the country without any bias.

Nyambose also thanked the people of Chililabombwe for voting for the United Party for National Development (UPND) in the just-ended by-election. He said that it is the only party that has directed resources directly to the communities and is working according to people’s aspirations. He commended the UPND administration for promoting economic growth aimed at creating jobs and creating an enabling environment for both local and foreign investment.