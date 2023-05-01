Students from the University of Zambia (UNZA) have expressed their gratitude to the newly elected Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, for fulfilling yet another campaign promise to reinstate their meal allowances. The allowances were scrapped off by the previous government, which was accused of not caring about the plight of students.

The announcement was made by Mr. Trevor Mwiinde, the UPND Deputy National Youth Chairman, who revealed that the students were overjoyed and celebrated the news by gathering at the famous “Monk Square,” where they cooked meals, shared food, and sang songs of praises to President Hichilema.

The students, who had been subjected to hunger due to the previous government’s decision, can now afford three-course meals with T-bone, beef, chicken, and fish, thanks to the new government’s decision to reinstate their meal allowances. The news was met with jubilation, with students dancing and whistling using pots, spoons, and pans.

The reinstatement of the meal allowances has also had a positive impact on the Zambian economy, with Ulendo and Yango taxi operators benefiting from the increased demand for transport services. The students have also been able to spend their money on foods and other assorted items, resulting in a boost for local businesses.

Speaking to reporters, some of the students expressed their gratitude, with one monk stating that they could now afford nice food, nice clothes, and had more money for academic use, without burdening their parents.

President Hichilema’s decision to reinstate the meal allowances has been widely welcomed by students.