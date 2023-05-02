Ten (10) people have been killed after a Toyota Corolla they were on collided with a Toyota Rav4 in Mkushi District of Central Province.

Central Province Police Commanding Officer David Chileshe confirmed the news saying the accident happened around 21:39 hours on Sunday night at the Sino Hydro gate.

Mr. Chileshe disclosed that the deceased comprise three men, five women and two juveniles.

He says preliminary investigations indicate that the Tanzanian driver of the Rav4 failed to keep to his side and went to hit into the Corolla, which was coming from the opposite direction.

Mr. Chileshe said the driver of the Corolla is among the dead and all bodies have been deposited in the Mkushi District Hospital mortuary.

He says all the bodies are awaiting postmortem to determine the identities of the deceased.

Meanwhile, in Chingola Police recorded a Fatal Hit and run road traffic accident which occurred on Monday morning between 0400hrs and 0500hrs along Nkambo street near House.no.22 Kabundi South Chingola.

” Involved was unknown m/vehicle which did not stop after the accident and it was being driven by unknown driver . Also involved was unknown male pedestrian aged between 30 and 40yrs of unknown address who sustained multiple body injuries,cuts on the head and bruises on both arms who died on the spot.The body is lying in Nchanga North Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem. However,how the accident happened is not yet established,” Police Copperbelt Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba confirmed.

Meanwhile, six people have escaped a road accident that occurred on the Ndola/Kitwe Road with serious injuries.

Mr. Mweemba said accident happened when the motor vehicle was being driven from West to East and in the process the driver lost control of the vehicle due to speed and over turned on the left side of the road.

“Regarding a serious injury RTA OB # 128/23 which occurred on 30/04/23 along kitwe ndola dual carriege way at around 1500 hrs after airport road junction Chichela area Ndola. Involved was a motor vehicle Nissan NP200 reg # BAT 9947 a property of Mukuru Company of kitwe which was extensively damaged and it was being driven by M Chisombo Albert aged 30 of napsa complex kitwe who sustained a deep cut on the head and suspected internal injuries. Also on board were the following passengers: (1) m/ Bwalya saviour aged 32 of napsa complex kitwe who sustained shoulder and a cut on the head,” Mr. Mweemba said.

“(2) F Mphande Charity aged 28 of House 2072/842 chamboli kitwe who sustained a painful right leg, suspected chest pains and neck. (3) Kunda Martha aged 27 of House Number 110 Macha road kansenshi ndola who sustained a painful right leg and arm. (4) f/ chisenga Sandra aged 35 of Twibukishe kitwe who sustained chest pains. (5) f/ Theresa Ngenda aged 32 of Twibukishe kitwe who sustained backache, painful right leg and arm. (6) F/ Mutale Agathar aged 21 of 15 kwacha first kitwe who sustained chest pains and backache. All are admitted to ndola teaching hospital for treatment and next of kin informed. The accident happened when the said motor vehicle was being driven along the said road from West to East and in the process the driver Lost control of the vehicle due to speed and over turned on the left side of the road,” he said.