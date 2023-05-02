FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says he is expecting the Disciplinary Committee to take action over increasing incidents of hooliganism during football matches.

Nkana supporters have been accused of almost causing the abandonment of the Kitwe derby against Power Dynamos last Saturday after throwing objects on the pitch.

In his weekly column dubbed President’s Corner, Kamanga said FAZ has noted increasing incidents of crowd trouble and violence that tend to dent the game.

He said Football House expects clubs to provide safety and security during matches.

“Our season is nearing the end in the next few weeks with stakes very high among the possible winners and losers. We have noted increasing incidences of crowd trouble and violence that tend to dent our game,” Kamanga wrote.

A Policeman and assistant referee Nancy Kashitu were injured by projectiles thrown by the Nkana fans from the stands after Andy Boyeli’s opening goal in the 2-0 win.

“We expect that our judicial bodies will swing into action to stem these incidents that have the potential to cast our game in bad light. Our expectation is that clubs do not abdicate their responsibility of providing safety and security during matches.”

Kamanga concluded:”As FAZ we will endeavour to abide by our set standard of ensuring that all pending cases are cleared long before the season ends.”