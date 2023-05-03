Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu’s political advisor, Chris Zumani Zimba, has praised the current government of Zambia for following the ECL Legacy, which he says has resulted in Mutale Nalumango becoming the Republican Vice President. Dr. Zimba states that the ECL Legacy, which focused on entrusting women with leadership positions, has been followed by current President Hakainde Hichilema, resulting in Nalumango’s appointment.

Dr. Zimba highlighted President Lungu’s achievements in terms of gender equality and women’s empowerment, stating that he was the first president to put a woman as his running mate in 2016, a historical moment for Zambia. He also appointed the first female Chief Justice in the country. These actions, according to Dr. Zimba, are the reason why Nalumango is where she is today.

The former President’s advisor also mentioned that it is important for citizens to talk about legacies of presidents while they are still alive. He commended the government for successfully celebrating Kenneth Kaunda Day in April and reminded citizens of the importance of remembering and paying respect to the founding father of Zambia and one of Africa’s greatest Pan Africanists.

Dr. Zimba also noted that the UPND administration has a female Cabinet Minister as Chief Government Spokesperson, which is a beneficiary of the ECL Legacy. Chushi Kasanda, the current Chief Government Spokesperson, has been appointed to this position because of Lungu’s decision to appoint Dora Siliya as Chief Government Spokesperson during his tenure.

Dr. Zimba saluted the current President for following in the footsteps of the ECL Legacy and promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment in leadership positions. He believes that Nalumango’s appointment is a testament to President Lungu’s achievements and the positive impact of his legacy on Zambia’s political landscape.