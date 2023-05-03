Heavy police presence was reported at the residence of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu in Ibex Hill, Lusaka, on the morning of May 3, 2023. The Zambia Police issued a statement to the media that they are investigating the theft of a certificate of title for a property in Lusaka’s Libala South and three motor vehicles allegedly stolen by Esther Lungu, the former First Lady of Zambia.

According to the statement, Elizabeth Chanje Phiri and her daughter, Furhana Patel, reported to the police that Esther Lungu seized their three motor vehicles, including a Toyota Runx, a Toyota Allex, and a Mitsubishi Canter, and a certificate of title for stand number S/Lusaka/ SLN 0003/2977 in Libala south water works area. The incident occurred between August 8, 2022, and August 9, 2022.

The police launched an investigation into the matter and found one of the vehicles, the Toyota Runx bearing registration number BAV 3986, at Esther Lungu’s residence in Ibex Hills. The police summoned Esther Lungu to appear before them on the same day.

However, the Patriotic Front (PF), the party of the former President, expressed their dissatisfaction with the police presence at the former President’s house. PF lawyer Makebi Zulu claimed that the police presence was a breach of law as it compromises the former President’s immunity. Mr. Zulu said that the search was allegedly meant for Esther Lungu and not Edgar Lungu, and Esther Lungu should have appeared before investigative wings instead of the police ambushing her house.

Hon Brian Mundubile, the leader of the opposition in Parliament and a member of the PF, led a group of PF Members of Parliament to former President Edgar Lungu’s house in Ibex Hill, Lusaka. He said that the PF as a party both in parliament and outside would not allow anyone to intimidate former President Lungu and his family.

The police have yet to release any information about the ongoing investigation, but the presence of a large number of police officers at the former President’s house and the PF’s response has caused concerns about potential political tensions in Zambia.