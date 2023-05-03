By BENEDICT TEMBO

THE Lusaka Golf Club has re-commissioned its refurbished course in time for the Zanaco Masters Golf tournament teeing off in a fortnight.

The course, which has been under going improvement for months, was re-opened on Monday.

Both Lusaka Golf Club captain Morris Mujala and president Nsama Mataka expressed delight at the commencement of golfing activities at the country’s premier golf club.

“I have been a club captain without members. I have been a club captain without a course,” Mujala said.

During the hiatus, Lusaka Golf Club members played the game at various sites in the capital city.

“Your course will be among the best in Africa,it will be among the unparalleled in the world in the next six months,” he said.

Mujala said although the course was commissioned ceremoniously on Monday, it may be closed partially to pave way for the preparation of the Zanaco Masters.

He said all golfers will in the time being be required to be carrying sand bags as part of the strategy to sustain and maintain the course during the preparations for the Zanaco Masters.

And Mataka said returning to Lusaka Golf Club was special.

“I was a president with no people,” Mataka said, commending members for their patience.

Mataka said there will be teething problems to get the course to desired levels but asked members to exercise patience.

The refurbished course is part of the bigger Lusaka Golf Club Redevelopment Project.

The course, which is the first phase of the Redevelopment Project, will cost about US$3 million.

Features of the course development include importation of the grass, overhauling the irrigation system, the practice range and the restructuring of all the greens and bunkers.

Phase two will involve redeveloping the clubhouse while phase three is the construction of hotels.

Zambia Golf Union president Greg Kabesha who was in attendance commended the Lusaka Golf Club for the work of refurbishing the course.

Lubesha announced that the Zanaco Masters 2023 tournament will start on May 15 and run up to May 21.