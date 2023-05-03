The United States government has given Zambia 761.5 Million United States Dollars (USD) to help the country expedite the control of the HIV/ AIDS pandemic.

USA Ambassador to Zambia, Micheal Gonzales says the funding is through the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and will go towards Zambia’s national HIV response for the next two years.

Mr Gonzales was speaking during the press briefing yesterday, where he disclosed that the money brings PEPFAR ‘s total commitment to Zambia’s HIV response to over 6.7 billion United States Dollars in the past 20 years.

He said the funding will help the country address persistent gaps that have stood in the way of an AIDS free Zambia.

Mr Gonzales stated that over 1.2 million Zambians receive HIV treatment and life expectancy of Zambians has improved from 48 years in 2003 to 68 years today.

“ Zambia has also seen a 50 percent reduction in new infections since 2010 and has exceeded UNAIDS targets in HIV treatment coverage and viral load suppression,” he said.

Mr Gonzales stated that these successes mean that there are people who are alive today who do not remember when HIV was the leading cause of death in Zambia.

And speaking at the same event, Minister of Health ,Sylvia Masebo thanked the US government for the timely gesture.

Ms Masebo said the money will expedite the country’s response in achieving tangible results and eradicate HIV/AIDS in Zambia.

She said despite having 1.2 million people on treatment, more than 28 thousand people, particularly adolescents and young people are still newly infected with HIV.

“ As Minister of health, I am indeed very excited about this two year bilateral grant agreement by PEPFAR, government appreciates this funding as it will help us achieve the HIV epidemic control.” Ms Masebo said.