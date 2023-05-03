The Federation for Free Trade Unions of Zambia (FFTUZ) has called on government to consider waiving off tax from civil servants who import vehicles and other machinery using the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) partial retirement benefits withdraw.

FFTUZ Publicity Secretary, Agent Chali says the NAPSA partial retirement benefits withdrawal has presented an opportunity for civil servants to embark on various business ventures to supplement their salary.

Mr.Chali said if well managed, the NAPSA partial retirement benefits withdrawal has potential to change the lives of civil servants.

He said many civil servants who are accessing their benefits would like to embark in farming and other entrepreneurial activities that require them to purchase machinery such as tractors.

“Some civil servants may want to start taxi or bus business and they will import these vehicles as an investment,”Mr Chali said.

He said it was therefore important for the government to consider waiving off tax for the civil servants who are importing machinery into the country, as doing so will maximize the benefits of the partial withdrawal programme.