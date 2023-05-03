Police in Luwingu District of the Northern Province have arrested a 35-year-old Witch-doctor of Lusaka District for allegedly theft of a motor vehicle and obtaining money by false pretense.

Northern Province Police commissioner Gloria Mulele confirmed the development to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Luwingu yesterday.

Ms Mulele who identified the witchdoctor as Evans Kangwa of Chaisa Compound in Lusaka and popularly known as Doctor Salapo, is currently in detention.

She said the witch doctor is believed to have stolen a motor vehicle in Lusaka but was allegedly using it in Luwingu district.

Police in Luwingu have recovered the vehicle a latest BMW registration number BAD 2542 believed to have been stolen in Lusaka.

The vehicle has since been impounded and is parked at Luwingu police station.

Ms Mulele added that the suspect has been on the police wanted list in Lusaka, Kapiri-Mposhi, Mansa and Luwingu for various cases of obtaining money by false presence.

It is allegedly that the suspect has been getting money from unsuspecting innocent members of the public alleging that he is able to heal many sicknesses using traditional medicine.

Ms Mulele further said that Dr Salapo will be appropriately be charged by police in Luwingu and later sent to another police station where he is wanted for criminal offences he committed.