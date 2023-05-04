Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) says Government through the Ministry of Labour has initiated a process to review the Employment Act N0. 3 of 2019 as well as the Industrial and Labour Relations Act Cap 269 of the laws of Zambia.

General Secretary for the Workers Union of TAZARA in Zambia (WUTAZ) Jacob Lombe, who represented ZCTU, pointed out that the two legislations are key to the governance of employment relationships and industrial relations in Zambia.

He noted that it is the concern of the labour movement that the Government might review the two legislations in favour of the employers and at the expense of workers in the name of reducing the cost of doing business.

Mr Lombe said poverty levels have remained high even during periods of high economic growth due to the fact that wages are suppressed while employers are making huge profits.

“For us to realise shared prosperity, there is need to address decent work gaps, ensure economic transformation through inclusive growth,” Mr Lombe said.

ZCTU Representative said this during the commemoration of Labour Day which was held under the theme” Accelerating Job Creation for Economic Growth”. at Kalalantekwe School Ground in Shiwang`andu.

Mr. Lombe added that, Job creation at the stage our economy has reached is very critical and the theme resonates well in defining the future of work in Zambia.

He further said there is need for creation of decent jobs that are locally supported that can help workers fight poverty and achieve economic liberation.

And Shiwang`andu District Commissioner Maureen Bwembya who graced this year`s Labour Day in Shiwang`andu District said the vision of the New Dawn Government is to have a united and prosperous Zambia that provides equal opportunities for all.

Ms Bwembya added that Government will continue to create an environment in which every citizen will have an opportunity to participate in and benefit from the economic activities.

“Government is determined to meet the basic needs of every Zambian and create a conducive environment for Zambia to become a prosperous middle income country by implementing policies that will help to achieve this goal”. Said Ms. Bwembya

Ms Bwembya said that Government is aware of the unemployment levels among youths, hence creation of opportunities such as Skills development among others.

She said the Government recognises the agriculture as one key sector that it will prioritise to improve the livelihoods of the majority because it holds the potential for job creation and economic wealth.

Ms Bwembya emphasised that with increased productivity the country`s economy is likely to grow.