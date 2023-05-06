Minister of Defence Ambros Lufuma has commended the Zambia National Service for complementing government efforts of improving the country’s infrastructure in areas such as roads, dams, bridges and airstrip among others.

Mr Lufuma stated that the government is elated with the service for continuously implementing a robust programme of systematically replacing and rehabilitating their aging equipment for efficient operations.

Mr Lufuma said this during the unveiling and flagging off of the newly procured engines for ZNS bull dozers worth K 7.4 million kwacha at ZNS Land Development Branch in Chilanga.

The Minister was happy that the engines were purchased using internally mobilised resources which will speedily achieve the institution’s ambitious goals.

And Mr Lufuma explained that this will reposition the service’s engineering wing to become competitive enough to engage in commercial projects.

“The procurement of the engines will enable the engineering Branch to improve its efficiency in operations for both private and public works,” Mr Lufuma noted.

He thus urged the service to consider partnering with various local authorities countrywide to assist in opening up Land to put up vertical infrastructure using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The Minister further urged the Commander to continue replenishing aging equipment as the service waits for government funding.

Mr Lufuma also told the service personnel to guard the equipment jealously so that Zambian people benefit from the initiative.

Meanwhile ZNS Commander Maliti Solochi was happy that the engines procured from China were finally in the country.

Lieutenant General Solochi noted that the process might have taken long but that it was worth it.

Chief of Land Development Branch Brigadier General Japhen Mukanda received the two engines.