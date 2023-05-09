Zambia Under-17 Coach Ian Bakala says it was good that his team won a match at the Junior Africa Cup despite being eliminated from the competition.

Zambia on Saturday night beat Morocco 2-1 in their final group match at the Africa Cup in Algeria as they failed to advance as best third placed team.

Bakala said playing at the Under-17 Africa was a learning curve for him and the entire team.

“All we wanted was to go out at least with a one. It is a great achievement to win the first game at the Africa Cup as a young coach,” Bakala said.

This was the second time Zambia was appearing at the Junior Africa Cup.