Zambia’s Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe has issued a statement applauding professionals who refuse to do wrong things and resign from their positions. He has urged politicians to be mindful of interfering with the running of public institutions and for appointing authorities to take cognisance of the recent resignations of high-profile professionals from state-run institutions.

In his statement, Dr. M’membe highlighted that the resignations of the Bank of Zambia Governor and ZCCM-IH Board Chairperson were triggered by the divergence of views between the appointing authority and the concerned persons running public institutions. He stressed that political interference by the appointing authorities can compromise the corporate governance standards of state institutions and create an environment of distrust.

He said, “It’s pleasing to see some professionals refusing to do wrong things and resigning from their positions. This is the professional culture we would like to emerge in our country among those appointed to public office.”

He suggested that their resignations were likely triggered by their conscience on breaching corporate governance standards. “One common thread of the resignations we have cited is that these are individuals who have worked both local and abroad for reputable institutions and are highly qualified individuals who are well conversant with corporate governance issues. Therefore, these resignations must have been triggered by their conscience on breaching corporate governance standards.”

Dr. M’membe urged professionals appointed in public office to prioritize their professionalism and resist taking decisions imposed upon them by the appointing authorities. He emphasized that in the event the heat is too much, they should step down to maintain the integrity of state institutions and strengthen the economy.

Dr. M’membe’s statement comes amid leaked audio involving a provincial minister, the Head of State and FRA Board chair, where political interference was evident. The Socialist Party President believes that this is an opportunity for professionals to exercise their conscience and resist external undue influence.

Dr. M’membe urged appointing authorities to take note of these resignations and desist from interfering with the running of state institutions. He said, “We urge the appointing authorities to take cognisance of these developments and strongly desist from interfering with the running of state institutions. This is evident from the recently leaked audio which involved a provincial minister, the Head of State and FRA Board chair.”

Dr. M’membe’s call for a culture of professionalism in Zambia’s public institutions is a step towards creating a transparent and accountable government. His statement is a reminder that senior public officials are appointed based on their competence to independently discharge their duties, and it is their delegated responsibility to make independent decisions without external undue influence.