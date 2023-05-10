Isoka Town Council has seized and disposed off assorted expired goods worth over K16 thousand.

Council Public Relations Officer Peter Sichali confirmed the seizure of goods to ZANIS in a press statement that the expired items included beer, cosmetics, soft drinks, and food additives among others.

And Council Senior Health Inspector Cholwe Shanyinde disclosed that the goods were seized in the first quarter of 2023 after conducting a health inspection across all trading places in Isoka District.

He said the seizure and disposal of the expired, dented and infested goods is in line with the provisions of Food Safety Act number 7 of 2019 and the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) Act number 24 of 2010.

Mr Shanyinde also expressed disappointment that the traders have continued selling expired goods to the public despite the local authority and other stakeholders making efforts to sensitise them on the procedure of handling expired goods.

He further warned traders to desist from deposing off expired good on their own without the knowledge of the council as such endangers the health of the public when the goods are picked by the scavengers