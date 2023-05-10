Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived safely in Paris, France, ahead of a crucial meeting with His Excellency, President Emmanuel Macron. The meeting will focus on issues related to debt resolution and trade and investment opportunities between Zambia and France. France is a key player in Zambia’s debt restructuring program as it sits on the Paris Club of Creditors and the G20, which have been discussing Zambia’s debt situation under the Common Debt Treatment Framework. President Hichilema expressed his commitment to finding a solution to Zambia’s debt crisis and thanked the public for their continued support.

President Hichilema is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo and Minister of Finance and National Planning of Zambia Situmbeko Musokotwane. While in France, President Hichilema is expected to hold high-level bilateral talks with President Macron. The outcome of this meeting is crucial in accelerating Zambia’s debt restructuring process.

President Hichilema is expected to return to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, 10th May 2023, after a high-level series of meetings with international cooperating partners. Earlier in the day, President Hichilema made a presentation at Heriot-Watt University before meeting with the Head of Scottish Government, First Minister Humza Yousaf. The two leaders held a closed-door meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties between Zambia and Scotland.

During the meeting, First Minister Yousaf confirmed a £1 million international development investment to Zambia to establish a state-of-the-art research facility. President Hichilema expressed his gratitude for the gesture and stressed the importance of education as the best investment a country can make. President Hichilema later went into a series of roundtable meetings with various stakeholders in the education and energy sectors.

President Hichilema started his Scottish outing with a visit to Panmure House where he addressed delegates at the famous and prestigious house. Panmure House is the final remaining home of Adam Smith, philosopher and ‘father of modern economics.’ Heriot-Watt University’s mission in running Panmure House is to provide a world-influencing center for social and economic debate and research, convening in the name of Adam Smith to effect positive change and forge global, future-focused networks.

Heriot-Watt University Chancellor Sir Geoff Palmer applauded President Hichilema for his leadership and clear sense of purpose in driving Zambia forward. “The President who is an accomplished business person is well acquainted with the importance of economics. Mr. President, we applaud your leadership and clear sense of purpose in driving Zambia forward,” said Sir Palmer.

President Hichilema’s trip to France and Scotland is an essential step towards resolving Zambia’s debt crisis and forging international partnerships for economic growth and development. The investment from the Scottish Government is a significant boost to Zambia’s research and development capabilities and underscores the importance of bilateral cooperation in achieving shared goals. Zambia looks forward to fruitful discussions with stakeholders in education, investment, and global development as it seeks to drive its economy forward.