Zambian President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss the debt restructuring programme for Zambia. The meeting was held at Elysée Palace and was aimed at concluding the debt restructuring programme before the June summit for a New Global financial pact.

Speaking after the meeting, President Hichilema expressed his satisfaction with President Macron’s commitment to resolving Zambia’s debt restructuring programme. He reiterated the importance of closing debt talks and called on France to leverage the Paris Club and the G20 Creditor Committee to ensure a speedy resolution.

President Macron, on his part, reiterated France’s commitment to work with all creditors to ensure that the debt restructuring is done. He also promised to use his country’s role to facilitate the speedy resolution of the debt restructuring.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for President Hichilema to woo French investment in Zambia and strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of infrastructure, defence, technology, biodiversity, tourism, and the environment.

President Hichilema has impressed many with his highly creative foreign policy since assuming office. His proactive approach to resolving Zambia’s debt crisis has been lauded by many, and his meeting with President Macron is seen as a positive step towards resolving the issue.