Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has assured the nation that the arrival of bulk drugs from India in June is expected to normalize drug shortages in most health centres in the country.

Speaking when she called on Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo, Ms Masebo said drugs from India will be supplied to all clinics and health posts, rural and urban health centers.

“We expect to receive centre kits from India by June 2023 to beef up medical drug shortages in the country,” she said.

Mrs Masebo disclosed that the centre kits will be supplied to all clinics, health posts in rural, and urban health centres.

She noted that with the coming in of the medical drugs the country will experience stability as the drugs are expected to last for a year and it will give ample time for Zambia Medical Stores Agency to refill the drugs supply.

The Minister said that the Zambia Medical Stores Agency is currently procuring drugs locally, however, the drugs are not enough to last for a year.

“When we visit the clinic we will be told the medical drugs consignment is at 70 percent but two weeks later it will have reduced to 40 percent as the number of people accessing medical services is very high,” she said.

Meanwhile Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo has commended Zambia Flying Doctor Service for the transformation of operations in terms of structure and human resource.

Mr. Matambo said Zambia Flying Doctor Service was upside down and buildings were in a dilapidated state, however, the management team has worked hard to bring renewed hope.

“From the intensive care unit Zambia Flying Doctor Service used to be, to a place where one can go and have hope that they will evacuate their relatives and live again.” He said.

The Copperbelt Province Minister has expressed optimism that the notable change at Zambia Flying Doctor Service will spill over to other areas in the Ministry of Health.