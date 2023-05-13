The Zambia Army has announced that Zambia has been chosen as the host for the Africa Land Forces Summit 2024 (ALFS24).

The African Land Forces Summit (ALFS)is a forum for senior leaders from land forces across Africa, the U.S. and other partner nations to solidify relationships, exchange information on current topics of mutual interest and to encourage cooperation in addressing challenges.

The African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) is the Chief of Staff of the Army’s annual conference supporting U.S. Army activity in Africa.

In a media statement, Zambia Army spokesperson Colonel Martin Kalaluka Liyungu has confirmed that US Army Southern Europe Task Force – Africa (SETAF-AF) Commander, Maj Gen Todd Wasmund made the announcement at the conclusion of the Africa Land Forces Summit 2023 (ALFS24) in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, when Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi took over the mantle from his counterpart Chief of Staff of the Ivorian Army Major General Dem Aly Justin.

The summit, which will be the 12th since its inception will bring together land force commanders from all the African countries to address contemporary security concerns that will help attain sustainability on the continent of Africa, accelerated economic growth in line with the African Union agenda 2063.

And SETAF-AF has observed that Africa faces many security concerns that must be addressed through civil-military partnerships.

Maj Gen Wasmund said with summits like ALFS23, opportunities are greater for Africa to increase her security and stability.

“We are reminded that that global security concerns are numerous here in Africa, but partnerships like these provide an understanding of how to address them,” he said.

Military chiefs from 35 African nations, the US, Europe and Brazil are in Abidjan to strengthen military partnerships and bolster security through communication, cooperation, and planning.

The 2023 ALFS addressed security challenges through Civil-Military Partnerships

Participants in ALFS 23 heard from renowned academics and non-governmental experts, as well as military members, throughout the week during five plenary sessions and five breakout sessions addressing a variety of topics.

Other issues discussed included Drivers of Instability, Peacekeeping Operations in Africa and Counter-Violent Extremist Organizations (VEO) Best Practices in Africa.

According to the Southern Europe Task Force – Africa (SETAF-AF) website, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, was formally activated during a ceremony October 25, 1955.

The headquarters, known at that time as the Southern European Task Force and commanded by Maj. Gen. John Michaelis, was temporarily established at Camp Darby with units stationed in Vicenza and Verona. Shortly after activation, SETAF moved its headquarters to Verona.

Troop strength reached 10,000 and SETAF was formally established with a U.S.-Italian agreement.

In November 2020, U.S. Army Africa consolidated with U.S. Army Europe and Africa and was re-designated U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF).

In the years since SETAF-AF’s inception, it has made progress through a consistent program of senior leader engagements and regionally focused activities.

It has witnessed the restructuring of the African exercise program to address regional concerns, built multilateral relationships and supports a shared vision of 53 stable, secure nations.

SETAF-AF has indicated that it will continue the path of success and the command will remain in close collaboration with and responsive to our African and interagency partners in the years to come.