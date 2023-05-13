Zambia has scooped the Platinum Large Award in the Green Stand Exhibitors’ Award category at the just-ended Africa Travel Indaba 2023 which was held in Durban, South Africa.

The Zambian stand stood out as the best International stand which was well decorated with Zambian colours and provided tourism visuals and information that depicted several tourism products dotted across the country.

Speaking after the awards giving ceremony on Thursday evening, Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba said the award has raised Zambia’s profile as a tourist destination of choice, open to African tourists and those beyond and that it is ready to undertake increased tourism activities for the growth of the sector.

Mr. Sikumba said he was particularly happy that the Zambian pavilion stood out as it was well organised with a proper display of local products with the iconic Mosi beer representing the Victoria Falls and other Zambian locally-produced products.

“I am happy with not only the award, but the unity of purpose shown by Zambian exhibitors who raised the profile of the country. I would also like to thank President Hakainde Hichilema for increased budgetary allocation to the tourism sector for marketing activities in a bid to increase traffic for both domestic and international arrivals.

“My Ministry will ensure that the Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA) gets enough support for increased visibility of Zambia to the world because the tourism sector is one of the sectors capable of being the pillars of our economy,” Mr. Sikumba said.

And Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa Inonge Mwenya said she is extremely delighted that Zambia has scooped the award at the just-ended Africa Travel Indaba 2023 and described it as no mean achievement.

Mrs. Mwenya said the award shows the seriousness with which the team from Zambia attached to the continental showpiece to ensure that the country was extensively marketed to the rest of the world in a bid to rake in more revenue from the sector, vital for the economic emancipation of Zambia.

She said the award provides a sense of pride to all Zambians and that it was humbling that the country took advantage of the iconic African leisure trade show, promoted by the South African Tourism Board, to create market access for the vast array of African leisure tourism products.